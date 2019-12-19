Cricket
IPL 2020: Capped players transfer window from next year's IPL

By
IPL 2020: Capped players transfer window from next year's IPL

Mumbai, December 19: The IPL 2020 in all likelihood will feature the facility to loan out capped players - a first in the history of the tournament - mid-way through the season.

The players will not be monetarily benefitted by the move as the franchises will use money outside of the auction purse. But the move will take place only with the consent of the player concerned. The 13th edition of the IPL may start towards the last week of March, 2020.

During the IPL 2019, the Governing Council had introduced the window to trade uncapped players after Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and coach Mahela Jayawardene supported the initiative.

But with teams having enough players in their reserve bench, the transfer window was not utilized. The norm was that the uncapped player should have played at least two matches till the mid-way mark (28).

But this time the franchises could be much more relaxed since capped players are involved.

Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 15:34 [IST]
