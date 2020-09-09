IPL 2020: Chahar returns negative test twice, back to team hotel

Chahar and one more cricketer had tested positive for the dreaded virus along with several other members of the CSK contingent after reaching Dubai for the league.

IPL 2020: Have recovered well, will be in action soon: Deepak Chahar

"Deepak Chahar has returned two negative tests for Covid 19 and is back in team bubble," CSK CEO KS Viswanathan told PTI on Wednesday.

"Now as per BCCI protocol he will undergo a cardiovascular test which will be an indicator of his recovery. After that he will have another Covid Test and if he is negative he can join the training," Viswanathan said.

Deepak has completed 14 day isolation in a separate hotel.

Asked how many more days it will take for the seamer to come back, Viswanathan said, "It depends on his recovery. I cant put a timeline but another four days minimum. But it's not confirmed."