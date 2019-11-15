Cricket
IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings release 5 players: Who are released, retained, purse available for IPL auction

By
Bengaluru, November 15: Chennai Super Kings on Friday (November 15) released five players ahead of the IPL auction to be held on December 19 at Kolkata. There were massive speculations surrounding the Chennai's player release list because many of their frontline players are deep into 30s.

But the three-time IPL champions did not let go some of the big names and let go some of the fringe players.

1. Players released

Sam Billings, David Willey, Mohit Sharma, Dhruv Shorey and Chaitanya Bishnoi.

2. Why they were released

Sam Billings and David Willey, the England duo, had joined Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2019. Billings had a match-winning fifty in his opening match for Chennai but failed to live up to the expectations in the subsequent matches. Willey, a pace bowling all-rounder, too could not find his range for Chennai on a regular basis. While former India pacer Mohit Sharma was having some trouble with injuries for a while now, forcing the Chennai outfit to let go the former Purple Cap holder.

3. Players retained

The core players like captain MS Dhoni, vice-captain Suresh Raina, Shane Watson, spinner Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir etc were retained.

4. Purse available

Chennai had Rs 3.2 crore left in their purse after the IPL 2019 auction. The Super Kings have earned Rs 8.4 crore via releasing five players and there is additional Rs 3 crore from the BCCI side. Now, they can spent Rs 14.6 crore in the IPL 2020 auction next month.

Story first published: Friday, November 15, 2019, 17:10 [IST]
