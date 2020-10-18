IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings unlikely to look for a replacement for Bravo

Axar Patel smashed Jadeja for three sixes to take the game away from Chennai. Dhoni's decision was questioned, but the skipper said after the match that his first choice, Dwayne Bravo had walked off as he wasn't fit to bowl.

Later on coach Flemings revealed that Bravo got injured and hence couldn't bowl the last over.

At the post match press conference, Flemings said, "Unfortunately Dwayne Bravo got injured so he could not bowl the last over, naturally he is a death bowler, that's the way our season has been going, we are having challenges thrown at us."

Later on, speaking to ANI, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that Bravo's reports will come on Sunday and only then the extent of his injuries will be known.

"We will get the reports by today evening and then the team management will have a fair idea with regards to the extent of Bravo's injury. As of now, I can only say that it can either be a couple of games or a couple of weeks," Viswanathan told ANI.

Though the extent of the injury unknown he said that it is unlikely CSK will be looking for a replacement. "I don't think a replacement is an option at this stage because if a new person comes in, it will again be about having a quarantine period for him before he can join the rest of the squad.

"It is unlikely that we will look at a replacement for Bravo if he is out. But firstly we are hoping Bravo isn't out and the injury isn't major," added Viswanathan.

