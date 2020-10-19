IPL 2020: Chris Jordan lauds KL Rahul's leadership skills

At the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday (October 18) night, with Jordan on strike, KXIP just needed two off the last ball of the 20th over.

Had the England all-rounder turned and run straight back on a batsman's usual path, he would surely have made his ground for the second run in that 20th over.

Instead he swung around in a wide curve at the non-striker's end and ended up charging back bizarrely wide, seemingly taking several unnecessary strides that cost him his wicket.

Somehow, he finished on the winning side nonetheless.

"I feel like the way we've played a lot of our games this season, they could've been very easily ended with us on the winning side. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case. I think from the last two games, the kind of team spirit and camaraderie we've shown as an entire team and entire franchise has been second to none," Jordan said in the post-match press conference.

After the run out fiasco, Jordan held his nerve and gave away only 11 runs in the second round of Super Overs, helped by a magnificent piece of boundary fielding from Mayank Agarwal who denied Kieron Pollard a six from the final ball.

Chris Gayle then blasted Trent Boult for six at the start of KXIP's second Super Over and it was Agarwal who finished the match with back-to-back boundaries.

Jordan was all praise for KXIP batsmen, especially skipper KL Rahul, who made a quikfire 77 from 51 balls.

"KL has been leading from the front and obviously, Mayank didn't come off today, but both of them have been giving us tremendous start at the top. It hasn't been reckless cricket, it has been controlled shots and good running between the wickets".

KXIP next take on Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Tuesday (October 20) while champions Mumbai Indians have a four-day break before they take on Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on Friday (October 23).