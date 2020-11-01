Cricket
IPL 2020: Cricketers react to failed no ball call during RCB vs SRH

By
Sharjah, November 1: Yuvraj Singh, Jofra Archer, Jimmy and Harbhajan Singh were surprised with a failed no ball call when Sunrisers Hyderabad met Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 52 of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday (October 31).

The incident happened in the 10th over of Hyderabad's innings as the on-field umpires KN Anantha Padmanabhan and Krishnamachari Srinivasan failed to call a waist-high no-ball when the replays clearly indicated that the ball was bowled above the waist of Kane Williamson.

Isuru Udana was bowling the 10th over for RCB and the third ball of his over was bowled above the waist of Williamson. The Hyderabad batsman managed to get the ball to fine-leg for one run, but even he was left in shock when the umpire did not call the no-ball.

However, the decision didn't cost Sunrisers as they eased past RCB's target of 121 with five wickets in hand and 35 balls to spare.

This umpiring decision left many puzzled and few cricketers - ex and current took to social media to express their surprise.

Taking to Twitter, Yuvraj wrote: "I honestly can't believe that was not given a no-ball! Like seriously !!!"

Jofra Archer also expressed surprise seeing how the umpire did not call the no-ball by tweeting: "No ball?"

Meanwhile, Williamson's compatriot Jimmy Neesham asked whether there has been a rule change regarding the waist-high no-balls.

"No balls are head high now," tweeted Neesham.

Harbhajan Singh tweeted a video of the particular ball in question and he captioned the post as: "No, this isn't a no-ball."

There were many more reactions on twitter.

Story first published: Sunday, November 1, 2020, 9:03 [IST]
