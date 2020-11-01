IPL 2020: Cricketers react to failed no ball call during RCB vs SRH

Sharjah, November 1: Yuvraj Singh, Jofra Archer, Jimmy and Harbhajan Singh were surprised with a failed no ball call when Sunrisers Hyderabad met Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 52 of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday (October 31).
The incident happened in the 10th over of Hyderabad's innings as the on-field umpires KN Anantha Padmanabhan and Krishnamachari Srinivasan failed to call a waist-high no-ball when the replays clearly indicated that the ball was bowled above the waist of Kane Williamson.
Isuru Udana was bowling the 10th over for RCB and the third ball of his over was bowled above the waist of Williamson. The Hyderabad batsman managed to get the ball to fine-leg for one run, but even he was left in shock when the umpire did not call the no-ball.
However, the decision didn't cost Sunrisers as they eased past RCB's target of 121 with five wickets in hand and 35 balls to spare.
This umpiring decision left many puzzled and few cricketers - ex and current took to social media to express their surprise.
Taking to Twitter, Yuvraj wrote: "I honestly can't believe that was not given a no-ball! Like seriously !!!"
I honestly can’t believe that was not given a no ball ! Like seriously !!!🤷♂️ #RCBvsSRH #IPL2020— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 31, 2020
Jofra Archer also expressed surprise seeing how the umpire did not call the no-ball by tweeting: "No ball?"
Noball ?— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 31, 2020
Meanwhile, Williamson's compatriot Jimmy Neesham asked whether there has been a rule change regarding the waist-high no-balls.
"No balls are head high now," tweeted Neesham.
No balls are head high now???— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) October 31, 2020
Harbhajan Singh tweeted a video of the particular ball in question and he captioned the post as: "No, this isn't a no-ball."
No this isn’t a no ball 🙄🤣🤣🤣 @IPL pic.twitter.com/XcD4Gl0tT1— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 31, 2020
There were many more reactions on twitter.
Kane Williamson has a great head on his waist.— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) October 31, 2020
Yup, that’s the only way it wasn’t a no ball 🤓 #SRHvsRCB
Kane Williamson: no ball?— 𝕾𝖚𝖒𝖎𝖙𝖍 (@thesumith) October 31, 2020
Umpire : no, ee sala cup namde.#RCBvsSRH pic.twitter.com/FekjlzYHr7
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.