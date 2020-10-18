IPL 2020: CSK coach Fleming reveals why Bravo didn't bowl last over against DC

Delhi Capitals needed 17 runs off the final over, which was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel smashed three sixes in the over to hand Shreyas Iyer-led side their seventh victory in nine.

After the loss, Dhoni was questioned about his decision to hand the ball to Jadeja in the final over. The CSK skipper revealed Bravo, who usually bowls in the death, wasn't fit to bowl that left him with Jadeja and Karn Sharma as the only options.

"Bravo was not fit. He went out and didn't come back. The options were Jaddu and Karn. I went with Jaddu. Shikhar's wicket was important but we dropped him quite a number of times. If he keeps batting, he will keep the strike rate high," said the Chennai skipper at the post-match presentation ceremony.

IPL 2020: DC vs CSK: Shikhar's wicket was important but we dropped him quite a number of times: MS Dhoni

Meanwhile, Fleming revealed that Bravo had suffered a right groin injury and that is the reason he was not able to bowl the last over during Delhi's innings.

"Unfortunately Dwayne Bravo got injured so he could not bowl the last over, naturally he is a death bowler, that's the way our season has been going, we are having challenges thrown at us," Fleming said during the post-match press conference.

Fleming admitted Jadeja was not planned to bowl in the death, but Bravo's injury gave them no other option.

"Jadeja was not planned to bowl at the death, but with Bravo getting injured, we did not have any other option. We did well to create a situation where it could have worked for us but we have to keep working hard and turn it around," Fleming added.

IPL 2020: DC vs CSK, Match 34, Highlights: Destructive Dhawan guides Delhi Capitals to five-wicket win over Chennai

The CSK coach also said Bravo was disappointed that he could not bowl the final over.

"He (Bravo) seems to have a right groin injury, obviously it was serious enough to keep him from coming back to the field, he is just really disappointed that he was not able to bowl the final over, that's pretty much for what he is in the team for."

On Bravo's potential return to fitness, Fleming said it would take few days or a couple of weeks.

"He would have to be reassessed going forward, at this stage, you would imagine that it would take few days or a couple of weeks."

Chennai Super Kings will hope for some good news on their star all-rounder before they face Rajasthan Royals on Monday (October 19) in Abu Dhabi.

(With Agency inputs)