IPL 2020: CSK's Imran Tahir gives spin masterclass to Royals' Riyan Parag

In a video posted on Rajasthan Royals' Twitter account, Tahir, who has 293 international wickets under his belt, was seen guiding Riyan Parag after the match against CSK at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi recently.

"The reason I'm showing you my pace is since you mentioned that you want a good pace. The most important thing is that we shouldn't give time to the batsman. So stay on the front foot just like I did just to show you," Tahir is heard telling Parag in the video.

The 18-year-old was working on his pace and showed eagerness and passion when Tahir provided tips.

"I'll show the leg-break now. The thing is time is less, but my pace is similar so stay on the front foot. Bowl any ball, googly, or whatever but stay on the front foot," he added.

Tahir, who has been warming the CSK bench since the tournament started on September 19, finally got a game, though a forgettable one as champions Mumbai Indians thrashed them by 10 wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday (October 23) night.

Ishan Kishan, Trent Boult help Mumbai crush Chennai by 10 wickets

Tahir's three wicket-less overs went for 22 runs as MI won with more than seven overs to spare and consigned the three-time champions them to their eighth loss from 11 mathces as CSK failed to make it to the play-off stage of IPL for the first time since the tournament's inception in 2008.

The MS Dhoni-led have nothing but pride at stake when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (October 25).

Tahir, who was last season's purple cap winner will be eyeing a better show against the Virat Kohli-led RCB in the Southern Derby.