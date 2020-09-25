IPL 2020: CSK vs DC: MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis chase personal milestones

CSK will look to bounce back from a shock defeat against Rajasthan Royals and more importantly the focus will be on their batting order as the skipper faced a lot of criticism for batting late in the order. As for Delhi Capitals, they come into the match on the back of a Super Over win over Kings XI Punjab.

Although Dhoni showed his six-hitting ability, it all came a little too late for CSK, who saw the likes of Sam Curran, Jadhav and Ruturaj Gaikwad to bat ahead of the skipper, leaving Faf du Plessis with too much work in too little time.

DC, meanwhile, will also look for a better performance from their batters, starting with the opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. While, the bowling unit may have to make do without Ravichandran Ashwin, they have seasoned campaigner in Amit Mishra to bring on.

Both teams will look for better outing at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with few players chasing their personal milestones.

Here are the milestones that the players from both the sides will look to chase:

MS Dhoni:

The CSK skipper chases couple of milestones in this match as he is 39 runs short of 4500 IPL runs and if he does so, he'll be the sixth batsman and fifth Indian to achieve the feat after Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma and David Warner. He is also three maximums away from toppling AB de Villiers to take the second spot for most number of sixes in the IPL. Chris Gayle with 326 sixes sits at the top of the chart.

Shikhar Dhawan:

The Delhi opener, who has scored 37 half centuries so far needs one more fifty to go level with Suresh Raina in the second spot for most fifties in the IPL. David Warner sits safely on top of the list with 44 fifties. Dhawan is also four sixes away from completing a 100 maximums in the IPL, while his teammate and compatriot, Rishabh Pant is six away from reaching a 100 sixes.

Faf Du Plessis:

Former South Africa captain and CSK batsman is 17 runs short of reaching 2000 IPL runs, while his teammate Ravindra Jadeja is 62 runs away from the same landmark, although if he does acheive that feat, he will be the first player to score 2000 runs and pick 100 wickets in the IPL. And if he plays, Dwayne Bravo, will also have a chance to reach a milestone of 150 IPL wickets and go level with Harbhajan Singh at fourth for most number of wickets. Bravo's wickets tally currently stands at 147.