IPL 2020: CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, Tips, Best Playing 11 details

1. Team News: Kolkata Knight Riders

It won't get too easy for KKR against CSK, who handed an eight-wicket thrashing to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous outing. KKR's unsettled batting order is a point of concern for Eoin Morgan, who would hope that former skipper Dinesh Karthik produces his A game when it matters most.

Nitish Rana, who shone in the win over Delhi Capitals came a cropper in the subsequent loss to Kings XI Punjab. If the top-order fires, KKR will be better served as inconsistency has hurt the team in the course of the season as has the constant chopping and changing. The bowlers have done a good job so far, with Tamil Nadu's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy being impressive and earning a spot in the Indian T20 team.

2. Team News - Chennai Super Kings

CSK, on its part, will be aiming to build on the win over RCB and end the season on a high, apart from hurting the chances of play-off hopefuls. The batting showed some spark with the young Ruturaj Gaikwad coming up with an enterprising knock and skipper Dhoni will be hoping he keeps the good form going. The CSK bowlers choked a strong RCB batting unit with a performance that reminded CSK of yore and that should be a worry for the KKR batsmen short on consistency. For CSK, any win would be welcome as they endured a forgettable season which is just about to wind down.

3. Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Sunil Narine, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Monu Kumar.

4. Dream11

Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Eoin Morgan, Sunil Narine, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Varun Chakravarthy, Deepak Chahar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

5. Head to head

Chennai Super Kings hold a 13-8 edge over the Knight Riders with a match being ended in no result.

6. Match details

Date: October 29

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP