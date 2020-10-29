Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, Tips, Best Playing 11 details

By
IPL 2020: CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction
IPL 2020: CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Bengaluru, October 29: Already out of play-offs reckoning, a relaxed Chennai Super Kings are ready to play party-poopers with an aim to foil Kolkata Knight Riders' desperate bid for a victory in an Indian Premier League game on Thursday.

KKR with 12 points from 12 games would like to win the next two encounters to ensure a smooth passage while CSK, currently at the bottom of the eight-team table, are only playing for pride.

Take part in the intriguing clash via MyKhel's Dream11 prediction, best playing 11 tips etc.

1. Team News: Kolkata Knight Riders

1. Team News: Kolkata Knight Riders

It won't get too easy for KKR against CSK, who handed an eight-wicket thrashing to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous outing. KKR's unsettled batting order is a point of concern for Eoin Morgan, who would hope that former skipper Dinesh Karthik produces his A game when it matters most.

Nitish Rana, who shone in the win over Delhi Capitals came a cropper in the subsequent loss to Kings XI Punjab. If the top-order fires, KKR will be better served as inconsistency has hurt the team in the course of the season as has the constant chopping and changing. The bowlers have done a good job so far, with Tamil Nadu's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy being impressive and earning a spot in the Indian T20 team.

2. Team News - Chennai Super Kings

2. Team News - Chennai Super Kings

CSK, on its part, will be aiming to build on the win over RCB and end the season on a high, apart from hurting the chances of play-off hopefuls. The batting showed some spark with the young Ruturaj Gaikwad coming up with an enterprising knock and skipper Dhoni will be hoping he keeps the good form going. The CSK bowlers choked a strong RCB batting unit with a performance that reminded CSK of yore and that should be a worry for the KKR batsmen short on consistency. For CSK, any win would be welcome as they endured a forgettable season which is just about to wind down.

3. Playing XI

3. Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Sunil Narine, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Monu Kumar.

4. Dream11

4. Dream11

Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Eoin Morgan, Sunil Narine, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Varun Chakravarthy, Deepak Chahar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

5. Head to head

5. Head to head

Chennai Super Kings hold a 13-8 edge over the Knight Riders with a match being ended in no result.

6. Match details

6. Match details

Date: October 29

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP

More MS DHONI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Bumrah uses new weapon to scale 100-mark
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

IPL 2020 Predictions
Match 49 October 29 2020, 07:30 PM
Chennai
Kolkata
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, October 29, 2020, 12:03 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 29, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More