IPL 2020: CSK vs KKR, Match 49 updates: Chennai Super Kings elect to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders

Bengaluru, Oct. 29: With no chance of making it to the play-offs, Chennai Super Kings will hope to hit the brakes on Kolkata Knight Riders’ campaign as Eoin Morgan’s side chase a play-off berth in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Lying at the bottom of the table with four wins from twelve games, MS Dhoni’s side have no chance of making it to the playoffs. This is the first time the former champions have failed to secure a playoffs berth and the Dhoni-led Chennai side will play for pride in their last two games of the season.

The Super Kings will take on the Kolkata side who will want to win their remaining two games to secure a safe passage into the playoffs. Morgan’s side currently lie fifth on the points table, with twelve points from twelve games.

While the Knight Riders head into the match on the back of a defeat to the Kings XI Punjab, the Chennai team will be a confident lot as they enter the game after handing the Royal Challengers Bangalore an eight-wicket thrashing. Morgan’s side will have their task cut out in their all-important game in Dubai on Thursday.

Chennai Super Kings hold a 13-8 edge over the Kolkata Knight Riders with one match ending with no result.

Here, mykhel brings you the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match updates.

