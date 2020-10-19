IPL 2020: CSK vs RR, Match 37, Highlights: Scintillating Buttler guides Rajasthan to seven-wicket win over Chennai

After the bowlers restricted the MS Dhoni-led Chennai team to a paltry 125/5, Jos Buttler put up a scintillating show with the bat as the Royals picked up an important win to climb up from the bottom of the table.

After MS Dhoni opted to bat first, the Chennai batsmen failed to click with the bat as they posted just 125/5. In reply, Rajasthan chased down the total with 15 balls to spare.

Chasing a paltry total of 125, opener Ben Stokes gave Rajasthan a flying start scoring 19 off 11. But Deepak Chahar’s two wicket haul pulled them back.

But Jos Buttler along with captain Steve Smith completed the double over Chennai as they notched up a comfortable win to climb to the fifth spot on the table.

Buttler played a scintillating unbeaten knock of 70 off 48. Buttler’s innings was studded with seven fours and two sixes. Meanwhile captain Smith, supported Buttler at the other end with a slow 26 off 34. The duo stitched together a match-winning partnership of 98 from 79 as Rajasthan picked up their fourth win of the season.

Earlier, the Royals bowlers put up a clinical show as they restricted the Super Kings to 125/5.

After Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bat, the CSK batsmen failed to get going as they scored the lowest total batting first this season.

The only solid partnership of the Chennai innings came off MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja. Dhoni and Jadeja put up 51 runs between them off 46 deliveries. While Dhoni scored 28 off 28, before being run out by Archer, Jadeja scored a patient 35 off 30.

The Rajasthan bowlers, led by Archer, put up a solid show as they kept the batsmen in check. Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia and Archer picked up a wicket a piece as they bowled economical spells. Karthik Tyagi also picked up a wicket as they restricted Chennai to an under-par total.

In a major milestone, Chennai skipper Dhoni became the only player to play 200 IPL matches. But his milestone match was marred as Chennai fell to their seventh loss of the season.

Following the loss Chennai now lie at the bottom of the table with only six points from ten matches. Meanwhile, winning the match with 15 balls to spare, will see the Royals better their net run rate apart from collecting two valuable points.