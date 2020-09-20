IPL 2020: David Warner hopes Sunrisers Hyderabad youngsters 'translate talent into performance'

With the talented youngsters like India under-19 captain Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad in the side, Warner hopes they can put talent into performance.

"Yes, it is good to have a lot of youngsters in the middle-order. They bring a lot of enthusiasm and show the right kind of attitude, too. I have been hearing some very good reports about it on social media and hope they translate their talent into performances," Warner said during a virtual media interaction.

Warner's message to his team is to go out and play freely without worrying too much about the result, but he said gaining early momentum would do the pretty balanced side a world of good.

"We will try our best for that and if it doesn't happen, will re-work our strategies and hope to go the distance in the IPL. Every team has a perfect mix of world-class overseas players and quality Indian players. Ours is a pretty good balanced side in all departments.

"The boys have to just go out there and have fun, not take it too seriously. Like if you get angry you will tend to repeat the mistakes," Warner said.

The Australian, who led the Orange Army to the title in 2016, is happy to have the presence of experienced campaigners such as Kane Williamson in the Sunrisers ranks.

"We have plenty of experience with the likes of Kane, (Jonny) Bairstow, Vijay Shankar to name a few. We got a job on our hand for sure," he said.

Speaking about his opening partner Bairstow, Warner said, "We know when to take those calculated risks and it is time to go this year again."

Warner said the spinners would play a big role if the wickets on offer at the three venues in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah assist them.

"Some of them might be flat, some might offer swing in the first session and some might assist the spinner in the second half of the games. We have three good spinning all-rounders in the team. So, let us wait and see how they shape up," he said.

Warner said the new head coach Trevor Bayliss is very cool and has helped build a relaxed environment.

"The best part is that he is super relaxed, takes accountability for the team's performances. He is very chilled. With him around, there is a sense of relaxed environment. But, at the same time, he will put his foot down when required."

The Sunrisers Hyderabad open their IPL 2020 campaign against the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday (September 21).