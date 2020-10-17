IPL 2020: DC vs CSK, Match 34, Highlights: Destructive Dhawan guides Delhi Capitals to five-wicket win over Chennai

After MS Dhoni-led Chennai put up 179/4, Capitals' opener Dhawan put up a sizzling show with the bat as he scored his maiden IPL ton, to lead Delhi to a solid win over former champions Chennai at the Sharjah Cricket Ground.

The Delhi bowlers did well to restrict Chennai to an achievable target. But the Capitals' chase did not get off to the perfect start. A maiden wicket over from Deepak Chahar saw the Shreyas Iyer-led Capitals get off to a shaky start.

In-form opener Shaw was removed for a duck in the opening over by Chahar. Chahar struck again in the fifth over to remove Rahane, as the Capitals were reduced to 26/2. Chennai got the start they needed, but the bowlers weren't able to keep a destructive Dhawan in check.

Though Delhi lost the occasional wicket at the other end, Dhawan kept Delhi in the game with a solid knock. The Capitals opener was handed four lifelines as he was dropped by the CSK fielders and that cost Chennai the game.

Dhawan scored a match-winning 101 off 58. The dashing opener's innings was studded with fourteen boundaries and one maximum. While captain Iyer (23 off 23) and Stoinis (24 off 14) chipped in with important knocks, it was Axar Patel's show in the last over which did not let Dhawan's ton go in vain.

With 17 needed off the final over, Patel hit three sixes off Jadeja to seal Delhi's win. Patel scored a quickfire 21 off 5 to take Delhi over the ropes.

Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu's partnership had helped Chennai post 179.

After a sluggish start, the last five overs yielded 67 runs, as the Super Kings gave their bowlers something to defend against a strong Delhi Capitals. But that wasn't enough.

After opting to bat, Chennai lost opener Sam Curran for a duck as they got their innings off on the wrong foot. But after the early wicket, Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson steadied CSK's innings as they build a strong partnership with 87 runs coming off 67 deliveries. But regular wickets and a slow pitch saw the Chennai team scoreboard ticking slowly.

Having overcome the early wicket Watson added 36 runs on the board off 28 deliveries, before Anrich Nortje struck to end the partnership. Du Plessis who had settled in comfortably could not see the innings through as Dhawan took a catch after dropping him earlier, to keep Chennai in check.

Skipper MS Dhoni could not do much damage Nortje removed him for 3 off 5. With four wickets down, Rayudu and Jadeja picked up the pace of the innings as they scored a blistering partnership off 50 off 21.

While Rayudu scored a blistering 45 off 25, in an innings which included one four and four sixes, Jadeja played a sizzling knock. Jadeja's 33 off 13 included four sixes. The Rayudu-Jadeja partnership helped Chennai put enough runs on the board for the bowlers to defend.

Nortje once again led the Delhi attack with Rabada. Nortje picked up a two wicket scalp, while Tushar Deshpande and Rabada picked up a wicket a piece.

With this win over Chennai, the Capitals climbed to the top of the table. Delhi have now won seven of their nine matches. Meanwhile, Chennai's concerns grew as they fell to their sixth loss of the season. The MS Dhoni-led currently occupy the sixth position on the points table.