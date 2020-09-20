IPL 2020: DC vs KXIP: Injury blow to Delhi Capitals as Ishant Sharma hurts his back

Delhi’s most experienced seamer, Ishant Sharma, suffered an injury on the eve of their match against Punjab. India regular Ishant is unlikely to be available for selection for a while.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the right-arm fast bowler has hurt his back. There has not been any official word on Ishant’s injury yet. According to Cricbuzz, the bowler injured himself during a training session on the eve of their first match. Ishant has had a history of injuries in the recent past.

Ishant was set to lead the Delhi pace attack along with Kagiso Rabada. In case his injury keeps him out of the team for a while, then the Delhi team will have to depend on Mohit Sharma.

The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals is yet to win the IPL. Last year, the Delhi team managed to reach the playoffs and were hoping to start this edition on a good note. But Ishant’s injury came as a big blow to the Delhi franchise and they will hope that the bowler is back in the playing XI soon, so they better their chances of laying their hands on the elusive IPL trophy.