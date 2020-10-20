IPL 2020: DC vs KXIP, Match 38: Toss Update and Playing XIs: Iyer opts to bat; Pant, Hetmyer, Sams in for DC

After winning the toss, Iyer said: "We'll bat first. We have had a lot of success doing that. Need to maximise our powerplay and get to a good total. We had a dramatic game in our last encounter against them (KXIP), and they are also coming off a game with two Super Overs. We need to stick to our routines and come out all guns blazing. Players are returning from injuries. Three changes: Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer and Daniel Sams come in."

Daniel Sams, the Australian cricketer, is making his IPL debut tonight. Delhi have rested Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Carey and Anrich Nortje.

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul said: "I would have wanted to bowl first. Mostly because we've done that in the last two games. The effort and character that the boys have shown in the nine games have been really great. We just did more of that in the last game and getting those two points was important. One change for us, Neesham comes in for Jordan."

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

The nail-biting win over defending champions Mumbai Indians was certainly a morale-lifter but the inconsistent Kings XI Punjab. They have another tough battle at hand as they take on table leaders Delhi Capitals. Having lost two tight games they should have won at the start of the season, KXIP managed to get on the right side of the results in the last couple of games, although it was too close for comfort by their own admission.