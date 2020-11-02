IPL 2020: DC vs RCB, Match 55, 1st innings: Delhi Capitals restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 152/7

After opting to chase, the Capitals bowlers, who had looked out-of-sorts in the last few games, put up a solid display as they restricted the Bangalore team to a below-par total at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

With a lot riding on their final game of the season, the Capitals sent the Challengers in to bat after Shreyas Iyer won the toss. After being sent in to bat, the opening pair of Josh Philippe (12 off 17) and Devdutt Padikkal (50 off 41) gave the Bangalore team a steady start putting up 25 off 25 off the opening stand.

But Rabada, who has been lethal with the ball this season, picked up Philippe’s wicket in the fifth over. Skipper Virat Kohli and Padikkal stitched together a solid second-wicket partnership scoring 57 off 50.

Kohli who was dropped on 13 by Nortje, looked lethal as he scored 29 off 24, R Ashwin removed Kohli. The skipper was picked up by Marcus Stoinis at deep wicket as he couldn’t dazzle with the willow in their all-important clash.

AB de Villiers gave the side the much-needed tempo that they were looking for. Padikkal and ABD put up a quickfire partnership off 30 off 19 to help the side pile on some runs. But just when they looked like they would help RCB post a defendable total, Nortje removed Padikkal and Chris Morris (0) in the 16th over to put the brakes on RCB.

A fiery partnership between ABD and Shivam Dube helped RCB get the much-needed boundaries. The duo put up 33 off 18 as Dube scored a quickfire 17 off 11. De Villiers’ 35 off 21 came to an end as he was run out in the final over.

The Delhi Capitals will be happy with the score after their bowlers restricted RCB to 152. Nortje and Rabada once again led the bowling attack as they pocketed 3 and 2 wickets respectively.