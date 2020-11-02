IPL 2020: DC vs RCB, Match 55, Highlights: Delhi Capitals secure second spot with six-wicket win; RCB qualify

After four losses on the trot, the Capitals looked a relieved lot as they beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore by six-wickets in their final league game of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

While both sides have secured a playoff berth, following their encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, the Capitals have ensured that they will get two shots at the final, having finished second on the table. The Bangalore team, who fell to their fourth loss on the trot, have still secured a playoff berth.

In their all-important final league game of the season, Capitals’ skipper Shreyas Iyer opted to chase against the Virat Kohli-led Challengers.

After losing four on the trot, the Capitals bowlers put up a clinical show as they restricted the Bangalore side to a below-par total of 152/7. Man-of-the-match Anrich Nortje bowled a clinical spell as he picked up three wickets.

With a comfortable target on the board, the Delhi openers got off to a strong start. But Prithvi Shaw couldn’t capitalise as Mohammed Siraj removed the opener for just 9 off 6 in the second over. Delhi was reduced to 19/1.

But that was just a blip, as a blistering partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane laid the foundation of a win. Dhawan got his game back on track with a solid 54 off 41. Rahane, who has endured a quiet season, played a match-winning knock of 60 off 46.

The duo scored a blistering second-wicket partnership, scoring 88 off 65 to help Delhi stay on course.

Shahbaz Ahmed gave RCB a glimmer of hope, removing Dhawan and Rahane, but the damage had already been done, as Delhi chased down the target with six balls to spare.

Earlier after being put into bat, the RCB batsmen found it tough to get going as they put up a 152 on the board. Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada once again led the Capitals bowling attack, pocketing three and two wickets respectively.

Though Devdutt Padikkal notched up a half-century, the bowlers managed to take regular wickets to prevent the Bangalore side from building a strong partnership. Kohli (29 off 24) and AB de Villiers (35 off 21) failed to guide the Challengers to an imposing total. Skipper Kohli and Padikkal stitched together the highest partnership of the RCB innings scoring 57 off 50. But the bowlers did well to keep the RCB batsmen in check as they gave their batsmen a comfortable total to chase down.

The win saw Delhi bring an end to the string of losses as they qualified for the playoffs for a second consecutive time. The Virat Kohli-led Challengers also qualified for the playoffs as their close win in Abu Dhabi saw them maintain a higher run rate than the Kolkata Knight Riders.

With the top spot decided, only one spot is available. The Knight Riders fate depends on the outcome of the final league game. If Sunrisers defeat Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, then SRH go through. But a Mumbai win will see the Eoin Morgan-led KKR make it to the playoffs.