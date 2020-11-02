Cricket
IPL 2020: DC vs RCB, Match 55, Toss, Playing XI: Delhi Capitals opt to chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore

By

Bengaluru, Nov. 2: In their all-important Indian Premier League clash, Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to chase against Virat Kohli’s side in their final league game of the 13th edition of the IPL.

After opting to bowl first, DC skipper Iyer said that dew is going to play a role and with wicket looks like a belter. Further backing his decision to bowl first Iyer added that the side will have the run rate on their minds and they would want to chase.

Meanwhile RCB captain Virat Kohli said that had he won the tie he also would have wanted to chase in their final league game of the season in Abu Dhabi. But the skipper further added that batting first might not be bad in a pressure game.

Both teams will see a couple of changes in their playing XI. For Delhi, Ajinkya Rahane, Axar Patel and Daniel Sams make it to the playing XI.

Meanwhile in the RCB team, Gurkeerat Singh will make way for Shivam Dube and Shahbaz Ahmed will be back in the side. Kohli says that Dube is back in the team for the needed 'firepower’ and Ahmed comes in for Navdeep Saini whose finger webbing has still not recovered.

Playing XI:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe (wk), Virat Kohli (capt), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Story first published: Monday, November 2, 2020, 19:22 [IST]
