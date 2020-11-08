IPL 2020: DC vs SRH, Qualifier 2, 1st innings: Blistering knock from Dhawan sees Delhi Capitals post 189/3

After opting to bat first, the Delhi team got off to a flying start. Marcus Stoinis was promoted up the order and the move paid off as Stoinis, along with Shikhar Dhawan stitched together an opening partnership of 86 off 51 deliveries.

While Stoinis scored a quickfire 38 off 27, Dhawan put up a blistering show with the willow to help Delhi reach a defendable total. After failing to impress with the bat in the previous few matches, the Delhi opener scored a blistering 78 off 50. Dhawan’s innings included six fours and two maximums.

An LBW appeal from Sandeep Sharma saw Dhawan lose his wicket in the 19th over. Though it was hit well outside the line, the opener didn’t bother looking at the non-striker’s end to check if he needed to review it and instead walked off.

While Dhawan and Stoinis’ opening stand set the team up for a big total, Shimron Hetmyer and Dhawan’s third-wicket partnership helped DC reach a solid total. The duo scored 52 off 28 to pile the runs on the board. Though the last two overs saw the bowlers keep DC in check not leaking a boundary, DC managed to reach a solid total in their all-important game against SRH.

Hetmyer, promoted up the order ahead of Rishabh Pant, played a clinical role with the bat as he scored an unbeaten 42 off 22.

While Jason Holder leaked 50 runs, Shahbaz Nadeem leaked 48 runs. SRH will have their task cut out as they look to chase down this solid total.