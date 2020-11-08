IPL 2020: DC vs SRH, Qualifier 2, Toss, Playing XI: Capitals opt to bat; two changes in the Delhi line-up

After winning the toss, Capitals skipper Iyer said that the Capitals have lost twice when chasing against SRH in the ongoing edition. Backing his decision to bat first, Iyer further added that SRH looked vulnerable in the chase in the last game and moreover the pitch looked good to bat on.

Meanwhile Sunrisers skipper David Warner said that they would have preferred to bowl first anyway. Warner pointed out the indentations like the previous game and said that the bowlers would look to keep DC down to a manageable total in the qualifier.

Hyderabad retain the same playing XI from their previous game. SRH opener Wriddhiman Saha has torn his hamstring.

Capitals, who are entering the match on the back of a loss, will see two changes in their playing XI. Shimron Hetmyer and Praveen Dubey make it to the playing XI, while Daniel Sams and Prithvi Shaw will be out for the match against SRH in Abu Dhabi.

The winner of today’s match will meet defending champions Mumbai Indians in the final of the T20 tournament on Tuesday.

Playing XI:

Delhi Capitals:

Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Rishabh Pant(wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Praveen Dubey, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anriche Nortje

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

David Warner(c), Shreevats Goswami (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan