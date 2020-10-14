IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals aware of threat posed by Rajasthan Royals, says Alex Carey

Although Delhi defeated Rajasthan in the reverse fixture, the Australian wicketkeeper says their opponents, who are fresh off a confidence boosting win, shouldn't be written off as they have an important player back in their team.

"We have played everyone once and we had a very good result against RR last time. They will have Ben Stokes coming to their line-up which will strengthen but I also think we are playing some outstanding cricket." Carey said in a video posted by the franchise's official Twitter handle.

Carey also hopes DC get back among the wins and bounce back from the loss to Mumbai Indians.

"Hopefully, we will continue the same form. We want to bounce back from the other night against Mumbai. It is a great opportunity to come out and play with freedom and hopefully, get the result," he added.

IPL 2020: RR vs DC: Kagiso Rabada, Steve Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Jos Buttler look to achieve these milestones

While RR are in seventh spot with six points, DC are at the second spot with 10 points with five wins in seven games and Carey hopes his team will make it to the finals by playing 'better cricket'.

"It is nice to get wins under the belt early in the tournament and sort of settle that part of it. I think now is the time you want to start to probably settle your team and run onto the finals. Hopefully, we make the finals playing the better cricket," he concluded.

Talking about their opponent's line-up, the Australian said they have got a great bunch of international players in their playing eleven and a well-rounded group.

"They have all got dangerous players Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Jofra Archer as the internationals likely to play. So a real rounded group," Carey

Carey also spoke about the possibilty of facing two leg-spinners and about Royals' match-winner Rahul Tewatia, but he added that his team have the confidence in them to get the job done in the middle.

"Two leg-spinners, Tewatia is obviously playing really well. So yeah again, it is exciting you have got two really good teams coming up against each other. Full confidence in our players to go out and get the job and play some exciting cricket," Carey concluded.

(With Agency inputs)