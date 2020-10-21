IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan adapted to the situation well but others failed to do so: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals' failed to defend the sub-par total of 164 even as Punjab's in-form batsmen KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal departed cheaply in the run chase. Nicholas Pooran's fiery half-century and quick-fire knocks from Chris Gayle and Glenn Maxwell in the middle-order guided KXIP to their third straight win.

Iyer claimed that his team fell 10 runs short but his team will learn from the failures from this game and come better prepared.

"I feel that we fell around 10 runs short, but we got a lot of learnings from this game. Shikhar's batting was a positive. Tushar leaked runs but that happens to the best of us. I'm sure he will come back."

Praising centurion Shikhar Dhawan who was also adjudged the player of the match for his superlative unbeaten knock of 106 off 61 deliveries, Iyer said the senior pro read the pitch better and adapted to the situation.

"Shikhar read the wicket well, adapted to the situation, he went hard from ball one, and passed the message onto the youngsters that the wicket is stopping. He acclimatised to the conditions quicker than others."

The Mumbai batsman assured his team will come with more vigour in the next game and fix the gaping holes that were exposed.

"The good thing is that the boys will be charged up for the next game. We weren't up to the mark, but I'm sure we will be next time," concluded Iyer.