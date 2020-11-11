IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals coach Ponting preparing to go one step further next year

The tournament, which took place behind closed doors, came to an end on Tuesday (November 10) as MI defeated DC by five wickets to clinch their fifth IPL title at the Dubai International Stadium.

On Wednesday (November 11), Ponting took to social media to thank his players and the organisers of the Indian Premier League for hosting the tournament successfully under odd circumstances, and said his team will look to go one step further in 2021.

"Thanks to everyone at @DelhiCapitals and the @IPL for getting the tournament away under the circumstances. Wasn't to be this year but it was another step forward for us and a fantastic group to be around. Back to the drawing board and preparing to go one step further next year," Ponting tweeted.

DC had won the toss in the finals against MI and the Shreyas Iyer-led side had decided to bat first. After a stuttering start, Iyer and Rishabh Pant combined to help Delhi post a total of 156/7 in the allotted twenty overs. And in response, MI chased down the target thanks to a fifty by their skipper Rohit Sharma.

Delhi Capitals reached their first ever final by finishing second in the points table and by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 having lost in Qualifier 1 to their final opponents.