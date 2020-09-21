IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada says he was nervous in the Super Over

South African pacer Rabada conceded just three runs in the Super Over and plucked two Kings XI wickets.

"There will always be nerves no matter how long I play when things get tight. Lucky that it came off today. It just depends what's working for me on the day and some days you just get a feel for what might work and today I was mixing the lengths up and really glad it worked," he said.

"Sometimes it works and sometimes it won't. There was decent bounce on this wicket and the boundaries are quite big and I did back myself with extra pace and bounce. I just stuck my hand out and it stuck (Chris Jordan's catch). I think the ball before he (Shreyas Iyer) moved me there and it was just a reaction thing," he added.

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul said the defeat was 'bittersweet' but lauded Karnataka and India team-mate Mayank Agarwal, who made a brilliant fifty.

"It is bittersweet. If at the end of 10 overs, if you had said this match is going to a Super Over, I would have taken it. It's still our first game, so lots of learning.

"Mayank was unbelievable and to get a game that close was magical. He's been doing well in Tests and to get the game that close again brings a lot of confidence in the group.

"Like I said at the toss, we didn't know what to expect. The wicket remains the same for both teams, so can't really complain. I will gladly take it as a captain whatever the result is. We stuck to what we planned but we did make a few mistakes. At 55 for five, we were calm and still positive."