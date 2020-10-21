IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals will come back stronger, says centurion Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan scored an unbeaten 106 to guide DC to 164/5 in 20 overs, but with the help of cameos from Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell, Punjab chased down the total of 165 with six balls to spareat the Dubai International Stadium.

After stumbling to their third defeat in 10 matches, DC's opening batsman Dhawan, whose century went in vain, said that the defeat won't put his team down and they will all come back stronger.

"We gonna have a discussion and see where we can improve. We have been playing very good quite consistently. This is not going to put us down. We would try to come back stronger," Dhawan told at the post-match presentation.

IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan slams second consecutive century, completes 5000 IPL runs

Dhawan, who became the first cricketer to score back to back centuries in IPL, said he unaware that he was the first batsman to achieve the feat of successive hundreds in the cash-rich league.

"I didn't know ( when asked if he knew that he was the first man in IPL to score back-to-back tons). Today, it happened that way (that no one could stick around with me). I took the responibility of holding one end up and was also hitting the boundaries when I got the chance," said Dhawan.

The result meant, KXIP moved to the fifth position in the points table with 8 points from 10 matches, while Delhi Capitals still sit at the top of the table with 14 points from 10 matches.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will next take on SunRisers Hyderabad on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will face Kolkata Knight Riders on the same day.