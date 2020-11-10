IPL 2020: Delhi should stick to their talented bunch of players: Sanjay Bangar

Speaking on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected’, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar said the Shreyas Iyer-led Capitals should stick to their core players irrespective of the IPL title.

While Delhi will be vying for their maiden title, Mumbai will be looking to pick up their fifth title. Ahead of the summit clash, the Capitals lost to the four-time champions thrice in the ongoing season. While Rohit Sharma’s side defeated them in both their league games, the last time the sides met was in the first Qualifier, and the Capitals once again went down to the champs.

But Capitals under Ricky Ponting have enjoyed good runs in the last two seasons. The Shreyas Iyer-led side boast of a strong line-up with the likes of Marcus Stones, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Shikhar Dhawan and R Ashwin.

Speaking on the Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected’, Bangar said, “You can have that sort of element of luck when players are picked in the auction. When players are traded, it means that there is a clear strategy from the team releasing the player and from the team which is acquiring the player as to what sort of a role that particular players has to play.

“In the auction, you do not know if you would get the player you would want, but in a transfer, you do have that sort of control over which player you would want to have. So, from that perspective, yes, what they have tried to do is that they have tried to separate their team compositions in three different departments - one is they want to have overseas fast bowling, they want to have Indian spinners and they want to have Indian batsmen.”

Bangar further added, “Delhi have to be careful, they have a fantastic bunch of talented players and they should stick to them, irrespective if they win the championship or not because they are coming close to it, it’s not far away. If they continue to show the same faith and belief in the players they have, I feel the championship is just around the corner for them.”

(With inputs from agencies)