IPL 2020: Dhawal Kulkarni moves to Mumbai Indians; Evin Lewis traded to Rajasthan Royals

Kulkarni played for the Mumbai Indians in between 2008 and 2013 IPL seasons before he was bought by Rajasthan Royals for 2014 season.

Kulkarni played 10 matches for Rajasthan Royals during IPL 2019 and picked up six wickets at an average of 55.83, an economy rate of 9.83.

In the 33 matches that he has played for Mumbai Indians, Kulkarni has picked up 36 wickets. Overall in the IPL, Kulkarni has picked up 90 wickets at an average of 27.95 and has an economy rate of 8.26.

In exchange, Mumbai Indians have traded West Indies batsman Evin Lewis with Rajasthan Royals. Lewis has been associated with the Indians since IPL 2018 but hasn't lived up to the team's expectations.

Karnataka all-rounder K Gowtham will now be tendering his services to Kings XI Punjab in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 after being traded by Rajasthan Royals.

Uncapped cricketer Gowtham, who was bought for Rs 6.2 crore at the 2018 auction from his base price of INR 20 lakh, played 15 games in 2018 and seven matches in 2019.

K Gowtham has been a regular player for the Royals in the last two seasons but the franchise has now decided to offload him.