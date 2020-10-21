IPL 2020: Dhawan Dhamaka continues!

His century against Kings XI Punjab, though in a losing cause, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (October 20) night made it two centuries and as many half-centuries from his last four innings.

During that time the swashbuckling left-handed opener has scored 333 runs and been dismissed only once.

Against KXIP, Dhawan carried his bat for an accomplished 106 not out that accounted for the bulk of Delhi Capitals score of 164 for five.

The lack of support for the India opener cost Delhi dear, however, with 14 their next highest individual score, and contributions throughout won the day for the Kings XI, a fact later acknowledged by their skipper Shreyas Iyer.

"Shikhar read the wicket well, adapted to the situation, he went hard from ball one, and passed the message onto the youngsters that the wicket is stopping. He acclimatised to the conditions quicker than others," Iyer said after the team's five-wicket loss in Dubai.

Dhawan's second consecutive IPL century was not enough for Delhi Capitals on a slow wicket to overcome a resurgent Kings XI Punjab, who claimed their third victory in IPL 2020 in a row.

During the course of the knock, Dhawan became the first player in IPL history to register back-to-back tons and also crossed 5,000 runs in the tournament history, only the fifth player to accomplish the feat.

Despite the loss, Delhi Capitals continue to stay on top of IPL 2020 table with 14 points from 10 matches.

For KXIP, it has been a good comeback as their third win a row moves them from the bottom to fifth in the standings

Delhi Capitals next take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in a day game on Saturday (October 24).

KXIP lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second match on the same day at Dubai.