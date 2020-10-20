IPL 2020: Dhoni shouldn’t bat lower than number 5: Ajit Agarkar

Chennai have won just three out of their then games so far. Dhoni, who returned to competitive cricket after more than a year, has not looked threatening this season. Moreover, the captain has not stuck to any particular position this season, moving up and down the order.

Former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar said that Dhoni should not be batting lower than number 5. Speaking on Star Sports' #FanWeek, Agarkar said, "In my opinion, MS Dhoni shouldn't be batting lower than number 5. It will obviously depend on what the situation is, but the lowest, he should go is number 5.

"He is arguanly one of the greatest cricketing brains to ever play the game. He can see things and access situations which other players can't and you can see, as the tournament progress, his form's getting better as well. So, he shouldn't be batting lower than number 5 for me."