IPL 2020: Experts react after mid-season captaincy change for Kolkata Knight Riders

Former India cricketers Irfan Pathan, Aakash Chopra and cricket commentator had mixed opinions after Karthik stepped to down as the skipper of KKR, paving the way for England skipper Morgan to take over the reigns for the rest of the season.

Despite picking up four wins out of seven this season, Karthik came under a lot of criticism due to KKR's struggles earlier in the season and his decision making, especially in the batting order, which has been questioned by many.

KKR New Captain: Dinesh Karthik steps down as Kolkata Knight Riders captain, Eoin Morgan to lead

While, Pathan and Chopra expressed their concerns over the change coming mid-way through the season, Bhogle feels it is right if the change was voluntary or related to form.

"Changing captains is all right if it is voluntary or related to form. Ricky Ponting did it as did Gautam Gambhir. I hope both these are voluntary though I will be surprised if it wasn't suggested to them," tweeted Bhogle.

Pathan, meanwhile, who has been pretty vocal in his opinins questioned the need of a mid-season change of captaincy when KKR are well and truly in the race for a play-off berth.

"Mid season change in Captaincy is never a comfortable situation for the team members. Hope KKR doesn't go astray from here. They are very much in the race for the playoffs!" tweeted Pathan.

Former India opener Chopra believes the decision was right, but felt the timing to swap captaincy wasn't right.

"They have a game tonight. And while it's their decision to make, Morgan's batting form has left a lot to be desired in in IPL 2020 There's another team in the competition that's struggling with their overseas captain's form," tweeted Chopra.

Morgan will take charge on Friday (October 16), when Kolkata Knight Riders, who are fourth in the IPL 2020 standings, face second-placed Mumbai Indians.