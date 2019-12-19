IPL 2020: Final list of Kings XI Punjab squad after players auction, big buys, money spent

They were one of the first sides to reach the full strength of the squad and MyKhel looks at the Kings XI squad.

1. Full Squad

Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell (Rs. 8.5 crore), Ishan Porel (Rs. 20 lakh), Ravi Bishnoi (Rs. 2 crore), Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande.

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (Rs. 10.75 crore), James Neesham (Rs. 50 lakh), Chris Jordan (Rs. 3 crore), Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda (Rs. 50 lakh), Tajinder Singh Dhillon (Rs. 20 lakh).

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul (Captain), Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh (Rs. 55 lakh).

2. Players released before the auction

David Miller, Andrew Tye, Sam Curran, Agnivesh Ayachi, Moises Henriques, Prabsimran Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

3. Big buys from IPL auction 2020

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell - Rs 10.75 crore and West Indian fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell (Rs 8.5 crore).

4. Total money spent

Kings XI nearly spent their full purse of Rs 42.70 crore in the auction while acquiring players to complete their squad.