IPL 2020: Final list of Kings XI Punjab squad after players auction, big buys, money spent

Kolkata, December 19: Kings XI Punjab completed their squad of 25 players after the IPL 2020 auction held here on Thursday (December 19). The Punjab outfit coached by Anil Kumble and captained by KL Rahul have made some big buys like Glenn Maxwell (Rs 10.75 crore) and Sheldon Cottrell (Rs 8.50 crore) from the auction room.
They were one of the first sides to reach the full strength of the squad and MyKhel looks at the Kings XI squad.
1. Full Squad
Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh
Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell (Rs. 8.5 crore), Ishan Porel (Rs. 20 lakh), Ravi Bishnoi (Rs. 2 crore), Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande.
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (Rs. 10.75 crore), James Neesham (Rs. 50 lakh), Chris Jordan (Rs. 3 crore), Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda (Rs. 50 lakh), Tajinder Singh Dhillon (Rs. 20 lakh).
Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul (Captain), Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh (Rs. 55 lakh).
2. Players released before the auction
David Miller, Andrew Tye, Sam Curran, Agnivesh Ayachi, Moises Henriques, Prabsimran Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.
3. Big buys from IPL auction 2020
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell - Rs 10.75 crore and West Indian fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell (Rs 8.5 crore).
4. Total money spent
Kings XI nearly spent their full purse of Rs 42.70 crore in the auction while acquiring players to complete their squad.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here