IPL 2020: Final list of Kolkata Knight Riders squad after players auction, big buys, money spent

IPL Auction 2020: Highlights: Cummins gets record IPL deal and joins Morgan at big-spending KKR | As it Happened

The just-concluded auction saw 62 players being picked and this includes 29 overseas cricketers. The eight teams spent a staggering Rs. 140.3 crores on Thursday, with Cummins emerging as the biggest bet of the day. Cummins was bought by KKR for 15.50 crores, making him the most expensive overseas player ever.

With all eight teams finding their final players for the upcoming edition of the IPL, Mykhel gives you a detailed look at all the final squad, the money each team spent, the best buys and more.

Here, MyKhel takes a look at how the Kolkata Knight Riders is placed for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Players bought - 9

Budget remaining - INR 8.5 CR



To all those asking what happens to the money left, the #KKRAdmin gets to keep it 🤑😆#KKR #IPLAuction #KorboLorboJeetbo #IPL2020Auction pic.twitter.com/jo5bjDmSrL — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 19, 2019

In the auction on Thursday, the Knights made another important buy as they secure England's World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan. But despite drafting in Morgan, KKR's new head coach Brendon McCullum confirmed that Dinesh Karthik will continue to lead the two-time champions.

We have got best player of IPL auction: KKR coach McCullum on Cummins' record buy

Speaking during the auction, McCullum said, "Dinesh is definitely our captain. We wanted to get as much experienced leadership as possible and Eoin Morgan is one of the very best leaders going around currently in our game. A perfect leiutenant for Dinesh Karthik and he (Morgan) will also fill the gap at No 4. He is in the form of his life. He is going to be a fine asset coming back to KKR."

Morgan, a former Knight Riders player, will surely add weight to the Kolkata side. The Knights had to overcome stiff competition from Delhi Capitals to win the bid for the southpaw. Morgan's deal set the Knight's back by Rs. 5.25 crore. But it is surely a deal which will make the team a formidable one.

Full Squad: Dinesh Karthik (C), Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, M Siddharth, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Tripathy, Tom Banton, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Pravin Tambe

Players bought in the auction: Pat Cummins (15.50crores), Eoin Morgan (5.25crores), Varun Chakravarthy (4 crores), Tom Baton (1crore), Rahul Tripathi (60Lakhs), M Siddarth (20Lakhs), Nikhil Naik

Players Released before the auction: Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Piyush Chawla, Carlos Brathwaite, Joe Denly, Yarra Prithviraj, Nikhik Naik, KC Cariappa, Mathew Kelly, Shrikant Mundhe

Big Buys: Pat Cummins (15.50crores) & Eoin Morgan (5.25crores)

Total money spent: The Kolkata Knight Riders had a purse of 35.65 crores and they spent 27.25 crores at the auction.