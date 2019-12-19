IPL 2020: Final List of Sunrisers Hyderabad squad after players auction, big buys, money spent

In the 2020 IPL Auction. SRH's major buy was Australia all-rounder Mithcell Marsh and the second best buy was West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen.

Apart from the two overseas all-rounders, SRH bought India under-19 stars Priyam Garg and Virat Singh.

They also bought in three uncapped players in the form of Sanjay Yadav, Sandeep Bavanaka and Abdul Samad. Here MyKhel looks at SRH squad after the auction,

1. Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad:

Batsmen: Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh (Rs. 1.9 crore), Priyam Garg (Rs. 1.9 crore), Abdul Samad (Rs. 20 lakh).

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh (Rs. 2 crore), Fabian Allen (Rs. 50 lakh), Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sanjay Yadav (Rs. 20 lakh).

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami.

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Bavanaka (Rs. 20 lac).

2. Players released before auction

Shakib Al Hasan (banned for one year), Deepak Hooda, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui and Yusuf Pathan.

3. Big buys in the auction

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh - Rs. 2 crore), West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen - Rs. 50 lac and India under-19 stars Priyam Garg - Rs. 1.9 crore and Virat Singh - 1.9 crore

4. Total money spent

The Sunrisers came into the IPL 2020 auction with Rs. 17 crores in their kitty and spent 6.9 crores by bringing in seven players.