Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: Final List of Sunrisers Hyderabad squad after players auction, big buys, money spent

By

Bengaluru, December 19: The 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad have been a consistent side in the Indian Premier League since their debut in 2013.

In the 2020 IPL Auction. SRH's major buy was Australia all-rounder Mithcell Marsh and the second best buy was West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen.

Apart from the two overseas all-rounders, SRH bought India under-19 stars Priyam Garg and Virat Singh.

IPL Auction 2020: Highlights: Cummins gets record IPL deal and joins Morgan at big-spending KKR

They also bought in three uncapped players in the form of Sanjay Yadav, Sandeep Bavanaka and Abdul Samad. Here MyKhel looks at SRH squad after the auction,

1. Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad:

Batsmen: Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh (Rs. 1.9 crore), Priyam Garg (Rs. 1.9 crore), Abdul Samad (Rs. 20 lakh).

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh (Rs. 2 crore), Fabian Allen (Rs. 50 lakh), Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sanjay Yadav (Rs. 20 lakh).

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami.

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Bavanaka (Rs. 20 lac).

2. Players released before auction

Shakib Al Hasan (banned for one year), Deepak Hooda, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui and Yusuf Pathan.

3. Big buys in the auction

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh - Rs. 2 crore), West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen - Rs. 50 lac and India under-19 stars Priyam Garg - Rs. 1.9 crore and Virat Singh - 1.9 crore

4. Total money spent

The Sunrisers came into the IPL 2020 auction with Rs. 17 crores in their kitty and spent 6.9 crores by bringing in seven players.

More IPL 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 22:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 19, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue