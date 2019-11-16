Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: Five released players who may go unsold in the auction

By
IPL 2020: 5 players who may go unsold in auction
IPL 2020: 5 players who may go unsold in auction

Bengaluru, November 16: The IPL teams revealed the retained and released player-list on Friday (November 15) with some getting the extension of stay for another season, IPL 2020, and some others will have to go through the auction grind all over again next month.

Some players were released to boost up the purse ahead of the auction while some others were simply did not fit into the scheme of things of the teams anymore. In the released group, these five players may find it tough to get a bid when their names go under the hammer.

1. Yuvraj Singh

1. Yuvraj Singh

The veteran left-hander found a bid with great difficulty ahead of the IPL 2019 itself. Now, that he has retired from international cricket Yuvraj may find it all the more tough to attract a bid after being released by the Mumbai Indians. The Mumbai team had benched him last season after a few underwhelming games. Moreover, Yuvraj has not set the world ablaze recently in the T10 or in the GT20 in Canada. It may be that we may not see the graceful left-hander in IPL 2020.

2. Dale Steyn

2. Dale Steyn

The South African pace legend was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the auction. Steyn could play only a couple of games for RCB in IPL 2019 before injury striking a cruel blow. Steyn has made a comeback to competitive cricket through Mzansi Super League for Cape Town Blitz. But at 36, Steyn's body is more fragile than ever and the IPL teams may not be willing to cough up big money for him this time.

3. Shimron Hetmyer

3. Shimron Hetmyer

The West Indian batsman joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore with a lot of hype. But not even for once, Hetmyer vindicated the hoopla or price tag. Teams will think twice before investing in him. Even if Hetmyer make some good scores in the upcoming series against India early month, it will be a struggle for him to find a taker.

4. Yusuf Pathan

4. Yusuf Pathan

The elder of Pathan brothers is a decorated IPL player winning trophy with three franchises - Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. But his luck seemed to have come to an end as Hyderabad team has released him. At the deep of 30s and no longer the batsman that he was used to be and largely a liability on the field, teams may turn their face away from Yusuf this time.

5. Hanuma Vihari

5. Hanuma Vihari

The T20 format has never been his strong suite but found a bidder in Delhi Capitals last time. However, he did not appear in many matches and his value diminished once Ajinkya Rahane joined the team from Royals. Vihari plays only Tests for India and even on domestic circuit he has not set the field on fire in the white ball formats. Perhaps, we will see him only in whites.

More IPL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
BAN 150, 58/4 (20.0) vs IND 493/6 decl
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, November 16, 2019, 12:48 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 16, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue