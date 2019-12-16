IPL 2020: Five West Indies players who can trigger bidding war in auction

1. Shimron Hetmyer

Hetmyer appeared for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2019. But had an underwhelming season barring lonely flashes of brilliance. It came as no surprise that RCB chose to release him ahead of the auction. But since then Hetmyer have scorched the field with a few blistering knocks and the latest was his match-winning hundred in the first ODI at Chennai. It is possible that RCB might use the Right To Match (RTM) card for Hetmyer or some other franchises like Mumbai Indians or Rajasthan Royals could go all out for him.

2. Evin Lewis

The big-hitting opener was released by Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL auction. But in the first T20Is, Lewis showed his power-packed skills against India and that could work in favour of Lewis. However, a hamstring strain prevented Lewis from being a part of the third and series-deciding T20I at Mumbai. At this point, it is not sure that whether MI want him back but teams like Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders could be interested in him.

3. Lendl Simmons

Simmons too was released by Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL auction. He has been part of several of Mumbai's winning stories but IPL 2018 and 2019 were lukewarm for the opener. It was not much of a surprise that Simmons was let go by the Mumbai Indians. But Simmons too had a good T20I series against India and played a match-winning fifty in the second match at Thiruvananthapuram. Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders etc could show some interest in him.

4. Sheldon Cottrell

Despite being a good T20 bowler, Cottrell has never been received an IPL call. The left-arm pacer from Jamaica can break the duck this season. He has been in good touch against India and has troubled top guns like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with his pace and accuracy. Teams like Kings XI Punjab, who had released Sam Curran, Rajasthan Royals, who had released Oshane Thomas, and Royal Challengers Bangalore, who had let go Dale Steyn, could show interest in him.

5. Kesrick Williams

Williams is a colourful character and a more than capable T20 bowler. He even had the audacity to get into a banter with Virat Kohli and try and get under the skin of the Indian captain. His ‘Notebook Signing' celebration has already become viral in social media just like Cottrell's ‘Military Salute.' The franchises like Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab who had released some frontline pacers ahead of the auction might show interest in Williams.