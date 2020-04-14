IPL 2020 further postponed till May 3 as PM Narendra Modi extends coronavirus lockdown: Reports

The sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have told media houses about the postponement of the domestic T20 tournament for the second time.

The BCCI will review the situation only after May 3 when the Central government comes up with further guidelines regarding the pandemic, board sources were quoted by media reports.

Initially, IPL 2020, scheduled to begin on March 29, was postponed until April 15 and the Board officials and other stakeholders were supposed to hold a meeting on that day to take a call. But the latest development puts everything on the backseat.

"At this stage, there is no clarity on the lockdown as some states have extended the lockdown to April 30. The global health condition too has not shown any major improvement. Moreover, the Prime Minister is addressing the nation tomorrow (10 am on April 14), and we are expecting more clarity on the situation after his speech. So, it's better to defer the meeting to take a call on IPL," a BCCI official told MyKhel on April 13.

The board president Sourav Ganguly will now discuss the feasibility of finding another window for IPL this year itself but they will also consider the global sporting scenario in which several high-profile sporting events like Olympics, Wimbledon and the UEFA Champions League have been postponed to 2021.

The BCCI was expected to take a call on the future of IPL 2020 on Monday (April 13) but MyKhel understands that the BCCI did not convene any video conference and the decision-making exercise has been postponed to a different date.

All international and domestic commercial passenger flights will also remain suspended till May 3, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Tuesday. This further makes it impossible for the BCCI to organise the tournament and a clearer picture will emerge only after the lockdown is lifted.