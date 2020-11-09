IPL 2020: Glad to take the team to the finals, now it’s all about sealing it off: Rabada after match-winning spell

After the Capitals posted a competitive 189/3 against the Sunrisers, Rabada led the bowling attack to guide Delhi to their maiden IPL final.

The South African fast bowler picked up four wickets to help Capitals restrict SRH to 172/8. After removing SRH skipper David Warner in the second over, Rabada picked up three wickets in the 19th over to return with figures of 4/29.

After his sizzling display with the ball, Rabada stated that he didn’t bowl particularly well in the last over but it was just his day.

“Today was just my day. I don't think I bowled particularly well in that last over. But there are days when you bowl well with no rewards so I will take that,” Rabada said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

His four-wicket scalp also saw him claim the purple cap with 29 wickets this season. Just behind him is Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah with 27 wickets so far.

“If we end up winning the tournament, the contest for the purple cap doesn't matter. I am just glad we got over the line today but we will have to be at least as good or better in the final. Delhi had never reached the final so we are glad to take the team there.

“Now it is all about sealing it off. Hopefully we make more history in the final game. The IPL final is huge. It is a huge tournament because of the magnitude of the players. The skill level is high. Mumbai is a really good team. We are a young team but we have a lot of talent as well,” said Rabada.

While the Capitals will be vying for their maiden IPL title, the Mumbai Indians will be aiming for their fifth title. The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi side will meet Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai in the IPL final on Tuesday.