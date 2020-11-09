IPL 2020: Harbhajan, Yuvraj, Pathan feel Sunrisers’ youngster Samad ‘can be special player’

SRH's dream of reaching the IPL 2020 final were ended by Delhi Capitals, who sealed a 17 runs win at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, to enter their maiden IPL final.

Despite the loss, SRH fought backwell in the chase after being set a target of 190 to win. The Orange Army rode on New Zealand's batting star Kane Williamson's valiant knock of 67 and refused to give up till the very last over.

During the chase, along with Williamson, Samad made a contribution as he smashed a 16-ball 33. But he failed to get his team across the line as he was caught at long-off by Keemo Paul off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada.

After the youngster's knock, former India cricketers Harbhajan, Yuvraj and Pathan were all impressed with all three echoing on the fact that Samad 'can become a special player'.

Former spinner Harbhajan said the 19-year-old is going to be a big player in the future.

"Abdul Samad gonna be a special & Big player in future.. played some brilliant shots today specially that pull shot against Nortje," tweeted Harbhajan.

Yuvraj and Irfan, meanwhile, praised the Jammu and Kashmir youngster, saying he has the potential to be a special player.

"Yes he should have won the game for @SunRisers but really proud of #abdulsamad for showing character and power game," tweeted the former India all-rounder.

In reply to Irfan's tweet, Yuvraj said that Samad has the potential to be a special player in the future.

"#samad showed a lot of promise I feel can be a special player in the future," tweeted Yuvraj.

Meanwhile, former Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Tom Moody also agreed to Yuvraj's reaction.

The J & K cricketer played 12 matches for SRH this season, scoring 111 runs at an average of 22.20 and a strike rate of 170.76, while he bowled his leg spin in 3 matches, picking up a solitary wicket.