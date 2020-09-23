IPL 2020: I want to see Kuldeep Yadav more aggressive and back himself, says Brett Lee

The Chinaman had a forgettable last season and the UP cricketer would be eager to make amends this year and put his best foot forward in the UAE.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Game Plan, Lee shared his thoughts Kuldeep Yadav's form for KKR to succeed, Brett Lee said: "When Kuldeep Yadav is in-form you have got a very successful side. He has got beautiful variations, spins the ball both ways, good in the field as well and he brings that dynamics to the team. When he is not bowling well, it puts a lot of pressure on the opposite team. I want to see him more aggressive and back himself, and confidence is key, if he gets hit for a six, move it away and get back to your channels and he can turn it around for KKR to have a big season."

When asked whether or not he sees KKR in the top four, the legendary cricketer responded: "Yes, they are in my top four. They have got powerhouse in their team, good in fielding, good in bowling and when their players are right in there, they are hard to beat."

Dean Jones spoke on what Eoin Morgan's entry means for KKR and what is Brendon McCullum's approach going to be as a coach this season, he said: "Morgan is a phenomenal player; his numbers are brilliant. It's good to have him at KKR. KKR has one of the best kids of all time in this with Shubhman Gill an outstanding player and Morgan can hit fours and sixes to spin around the park, he has got the World Cup and understands big moment and having Eoin is massive and they needed that leadership to help Dinesh Karthik at the top because of the conflict between Karthik and Russell."

When Jones was asked about the approach of new Head Coach Brendon McCullum at KKR, he said: "He is going to be nervous. TKR has been amazing and unbeaten at CPL but most players coach the same way they play, and Brendon just goes after and smash every ball and he might coach this team in the same way and might work for them. But history shows, with Gautam Gambhir, he led the team that was structured and disciplined and everybody knew what their role is so we need to see how he goes, like just go and hit every ball, sometimes it works but most of the time it doesn't but when you are giving freedom you need to have discipline and you don't want freedom without discipline because it brings chaos."

Asked if he too sees the Dinesh Karthik-led side in top four, Jones claimed: "Yes, they do. At the third position."