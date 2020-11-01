IPL 2020: Improved my off side game before the start of the season: MI opener Ishan Kishan

Another fiery knock from the Mumbai opener saw the defending champions notch up a comfortable nine-wicket win over Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

Following his win, the left-handed batsman said that he had worked on his gameplay prior to the kickoff of the T20 tournament in the UAE.

“Lots and lots of practice, talking to myself and knowing that what’s my weak point and working on it improve myself. We talked about how every team would have made a plan against a specific batsman. I improved my off side game before the start of the season,” Ishan told teammate Jayant Yadav in a video posted on iplt20.com.

The opener also credited MI’s strength and conditioning coach Paul Chapman for increasing his stamina. “I got the power of hitting sixes from my mother, all thanks to the food she made for me. Then we have Paul Chapman, his training is difficult but has provided my strength,” said the left-handed batsman.

The Mumbai batsmen further added that the Pandya brothers helped him understand the importance of fitness. “Initially I wasn’t enjoying that much but then I had a word with Hardik and Krunal. They told me how fitness could help in improving the batting,” Ishan said in the video posted on the IPL website.

Following the win, Mumbai Indians have ensured a top-two finish in the 13th edition of the tournament. The defending champions will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.