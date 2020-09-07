IPL 2020: Indian players might take time getting used to playing in empty stadium, says Scott Styris

The IPL 2020 season is scheduled to start from September 19 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on runners-up Chennai Super Kings in the opening game in Abu Dhabi.

IPL 2020 schedule: Rajasthan Royals full list of fixtures, timings, squad and record

Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris while speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, said Indian players might take time getting used to playing in the empty stadium this Dream11 IPL 2020.

"I don't think there will be too much of an adjustment for the overseas players. A lot of the overseas players play in front of small crowds or even empty grounds on a regular basis, so they will be used to that. But you are right, Indian players, I can't remember. I mean Kohli, 10 years ago, most of those players have been around long enough now. They won't struggle, but they will just wonder where they are and look for that energy in other ways," Styris said.

However, former India pacer Ajit Agarkar on the same show said he thinks Indian players will be excited to play the Dream11 IPL considering there has been a long gap.

"Might be a bit odd for the first couple of games, but at the end of the day, you are grateful enough that the tournament is taking place. You are getting to play some cricket. A lot of these guys are at the peak of their careers, not having cricket for six months, that's a huge loss when you are doing so well in your career. So, they will be very excited to actually play the tournament. It might be little odd at the start, but like Scotty (Scot Styris) said, that energy sometimes you get from crowds, particularly in India, the IPL has moved to the UAE, but in India, it can sometimes act like a 12th man for the home team."