IPL 2020: IPL is not just about money, it directly affects the lives of many: BCCI treasurer

"Yes, it will lift the mood of the country. Some people say that BCCI is just bothered about IPL for the money involved and criticise us, but no one is taking time out to understand the economics part of it. It's not just about entertainment - it's about the business it gets and the employment it generates across many sectors. It will boost the economy in many sectors which are dependent on our tournaments. And obviously if IPL happens, player safety would be paramount," Dhumal was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

Dhumal was quite matter of fact when he said the cancellation of the IPL 2020 will push the BCCI into financial strife.

"If IPL doesn't happen, then it will be difficult to sustain cricketing activities. That is the biggest revenue head for BCCI. It's because of IPL and cricket that we are able to hold 2000 domestic matches every year. It directly impacts lives of every cricketer from domestic to juniors, to officials," said Dhumal.

IPL Governing Council Chairman Brijesh Patel had said on Thursday (June 11) that the BCCI was eyeing the September-November window to stage the IPL. But Dhumal did not make any commitment.

"If conditions are right and there is healthy atmosphere, we will play. It's hard to say now what will be the situation then. What's the medical status, how many cases in our country, and so on. At the moment, there is no clarity about the window," he said.

Dhumal also hoped that the ICC would take a decision on the T20 World Cup at the earliest. The tournament, which is scheduled to be held at Australia in October-November, has thrown into a sea of doubt owing to the pandemic. The ICC was supposed to make a call on the event on June 10 but now it has been deferred to July.

"If Australia hosts the T20 World Cup this year, we won't mind playing it obviously but if it isn't happening, everyone should be informed soon so that we can make other plans," he said.

"It's not only about BCCI in this current situation, world cricket has to come together to meet this challenge. There is no point in delaying the issue, we need to discuss and decide things immediately so that we can have a roadmap for the future.

"If the World Cup isn't happening, then all cricket boards will have a window available and they can take a call whether they want to have a bilateral series or something else to make up for the revenue loss they have incurred. It is not a question of just IPL, at least one can plan better. Not just us, everyone," he added.