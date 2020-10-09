IPL 2020: Is Lungi Ngidi unhappy at Chennai Super Kings? South Africa pacer likes a tweet to hint his dislike

The pacer has featured in just two games out of six played by the MS Dhoni-led side after the South African speedster didn't look effective at the start of the season. The team management benched the right-arm speedster after he returned with forgettable figures of 56/1 in the second match against Rajasthan Royals.

IPL SPECIAL PAGE

It was Ngidi's last over against Royals which cost CSK 30 runs and helped the Steve Smith-led side post an imposing 216/7 in the stipulated 20 overs. Chennai Super Kings got a good start but the pressure of chasing a massive total prevented the Yellow Army to overhaul the target.

IPL 2020 mid-season transfer: Chennai Super Kings could sign these four players to boost their middle-order

Chennai could only muster 200/6 and lost the match by 16 runs. In the first game as well, Ngidi didn't look as effective with his line and length, though he got a few wickets in that match.

SHOCKING! MS Dhoni's daughter, family of other Chennai Super Kings players get violent threats after poor IPL 2020

Ngidi was benched in the third game which CSK played and the pacer has been warming the benched for the rest of the matches. Apparently, it seems that Ngidi isn't happy with the treatment he's getting from the CSK team management which forced him to post a cryptic tweet.

"There's a lot of bad things that they wishing on me," Ngidi tweeted on Thursday (October 8).

You deserve a better IPL team bro — Abhishek #KKR 💜 (@ImAbhishek7_) October 8, 2020

However, nothing could be understood by Ngidi's tweet but it was the Protea pacer's response from the fan which raised eyebrows.

A twitter user replied to Ngidi, "You deserve a better IPL team bro." And surprisingly, Ngidi liked that tweet.

Chennai will face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday (October 10) and would be raring to get their third win in the tournament. It will be interesting to see if Ngidi gets a place in the playing XI. Also, with the mid-season transfer season approaching, will Super Kings offload Ngidi to bring another foreign player.