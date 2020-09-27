IPL 2020: It's a good balance that the team has at the moment: Delhi Capitals' Anrich Nortje

Nortje, who went wicket-less in his debut game which was against Punjab, finally opened his account at the cricket extravaganza by scalping two crucial wickets against the batting heavyweights, MS Dhoni-led CSK, in his second outing.

While defending the total of 176 runs, he bagged his first IPL wicket in the form of Murali Vijay during the last Powerplay over and then removed Kedar Jadhav in the 16th over to put his side in the driver's seat.

"It's just unbelievable! It's great to get a wicket finally, I mean after not getting one in the first game. I felt like to come in and run in today, just give it my best, control what I generally do and I think at the end it paid off. So, I was just trying to do my thing at the end," expressed Nortje on being able to break the deadlock.

Speaking on the team's performance after thrashing MS Dhoni & Co. in all three departments, the 26-year-old pacer said, "Like I said at the start, it's been a good team spirit, good banter, positive getting along. Boys are nice and relaxed, so that's really good. Even in the game, we know when to step it up and know when to relax, so it's a good balance that the team has at the moment."

On being asked about his new look, the South African said, "I have got no idea (laughs). We have got too much time on our hands these days. But I think if you would have got a little bit less time back at the hotel, maybe this (beard) will come off, but at this stage, I'm a little bit bored."

Sending a message to the Delhi Capitals' fans around the world, Nortje said he is thankful for all the love he is getting and is hopeful of getting the cup home for them. "I just want to say - thank you for the support. I would have loved to have you guys here. Hopefully, we can keep up the performances and just do best for our fans and for everyone who is supporting us. Thank you so much for your support and hopefully we can bring the cup back home," he signed off.

Delhi Capitals will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday (Sept. 29).

Source: Delhi Capitals