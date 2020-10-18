IPL 2020: It's about finishing games and we've failed on the last 2-3 occasions: SRH skipper David Warner

After winning the toss, Warner opted to bowl first. Riding on quickfire knocks from Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik, the Knights posted 163/5.

In reply, Kane Williamson and Jonny Bairstow gave the Hyderabad a strong start. Skipper David Warner came down the order at no. 4 and almost took SRH over the ropes. But the KKR bowlers, led by Lockie Ferguson did well to take the match into the Super Over.

Ferguson picked up two wickets in the Super Over and restricted SRH to just two.

With a win knocking on their doors, SRH skipper Watson was left at a loss of words.

Speaking at the post match presentation ceremony, Warner said, "I don't know where to start. At the end of the day, we probably leaked a few too many in the middle overs and at the back end.

"For us it's about finishing games and we've failed the last 2-3 occasions."

Asked whether his decision to bowl first was correct, Warner said, "Not at all in two minds about bowling first. I thought this was a nice wicket that wouldn't change and to be fair it didn't. We lost wickets at crucial times again."

Asked about Kane Williamson opening SRH's innings instead of Warner, the captain said, "Kane had to open because he had a slight niggle with his adductor. Will need some physio work."