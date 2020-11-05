IPL 2020: It’s not going to be easy: Bangar warns Mumbai Indians ahead of Delhi Capitals clash

The Mumbai side have once again dominated the T20 event, notching up nine wins in 14 matches. But former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar believes that the Rohit Sharma-led side will have their task cut out when they take on the Shreyas-Iyer led Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Bangar said that though Delhi lack the experience of playing in the playoffs, Delhi, who finished with 16 points from 14 matches, is one team that can challenge the Mumbai side this season.

Speaking on the Star Sports Show Game Plan, Bangar said, “Let me tell you one thing, when it goes to the Playoffs, no matter what has happened in the past, it’s on the day which team plays better cricket.

“Delhi Capitals, I agree might not have the experience of playing a lot of Playoff matches, but what they have undergone this season is very critical.”

Bangar further added, “Success early on, failures were in the latter half of the tournament, and then a very good match to qualify for and play in the second spot. I believe that kind of combination they have of good, young, experienced Indian batsmen, a battery of overseas fast bowlers, and Indian spinners, that is a good mix of experience, pace, youth and then if there’s one team that can challenge Mumbai Indians, its Delhi Capitals. So be aware Mumbai Indians, it’s not going to be easy.”

Mumbai is set to take on Delhi in Dubai on Thursday (Nov. 5).