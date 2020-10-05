IPL 2020: It was a matter of time before Watson scored: Fleming

Coming into Match 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), the former Australian all-rounder had poor returns of 1, 14, 33 and 4.

But at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (October 4) night, the burly all-rounder scored an unbeaten 83 and with his partner Faf du Plessis (87 not out) added an 181-run opening stand to seal an emphatic 10-wicket win for the the three-time champions.

Chennai Super Kings hero Shane Watson tells why he loves batting with Faf du Plessis

"Shane did not do anything different which is the strength of the champion player. If Shane would've been looking out of touch in the nets, then it would've been a selection issue.

He has been doing his work and it was a matter of time before he scored runs. If Shane gets on a role, he would be hugely important for us," Fleming said in the post-match press conference.

Watson, Du Plessis propel Super Kings to an emphatic 10-wicket win

Watson was in a belligerent mood and showed no mercy to KXIP bowlers reaching his half-century in 31 balls - two quicker than his partner - as the Kings XI attack had no answer.

His knock was studded with 11 hits to the ropes and three over it. Their 181-run partnership was also the second-highest target chased down without losing a wicket in IPL history, with the KXIP replacing CSK at the foot of the table.

HIGHEST PARTNERSHIPS IN IPL

Fleming was candid when asked as to why the CSK franchise always keep backing its players.

"It helps as players know they get a lot of opportunities more often than not. If we see an area where we aren't happy, we'll look to address it and if it happens by changing players, we'll look at it.

But if the players are doing the right things, we'l look to back them for as long or even longer as possible," the former New Zealand skipper added.

CSK next take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on October 7, while KXIP lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai a day later.