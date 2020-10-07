IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah registers his best bowling figures

Suryakumar Yadav scored 79 not out from 47 balls as the Mumai Indians, who won the toss and took first first use of the Abu Dhabi wicket set a challenging total of 193 for four.

In reply, Jos Buttler smashed 70 from 44 deliveries, but he lacked meaningful support from any of his Rajasthan Royals team-mates as they were bowled out for 136 in 18.1 overs.

Bumrah, Suryakumar shine as Mumbai beat Rajasthan

For the records, it was Mumbai Indians' third successive win in the tournament which is being held at three venues in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) without fans this time, due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The victory also helped the defencig champions move to the top of the IPL 2020 table, ahead of Delhi Capitals.

IPL POINTS TABLE

Bumrah was the star of the show with the ball for the Mumbai Indians with figures of 4-20, which is his best in the IPL history.

His previous best was 7-3 (3-1-7-3), which came at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, in a crucial Qualifier 2 of the 2017 edition against Kolkata Knight Riders, a match in which he even bowled a maiden in the last over of the Power-Play to lead the Mumbai Indians's charge into the final.

Bumrah dealt an early blow, when he got rid off Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith in the second over, with the latter being caught by wicket-keeper Quinton De Kock.

He capped a commanding display later by dismissing Rahul Tewatia (5) and Shreyas Gopal (1) in the same over (16th) before accounting for Joffra Archer at the end of his next set of six (18th).

Mumbai Indians have a four-day break before their next game, which is against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday (October 11).

The Rajasthan Royals, who were condemned to a third consecutive defeat after two wins from their opening two matches, take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a day game on the same day at Dubai.

IPL 2020: Steve Smith reveals when Ben Stokes will be available for Rajasthan Royals

The beleagured Royals will be eagerly anticipating the availability of star all-rounder Ben Stokes once his period of quarantine in the UAE is over.