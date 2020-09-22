IPL 2020: Jofra Archer hits Lungi Ngidi for four consecutive sixes, CSK pacer leaks 27 runs on two legal deliveries

The right-arm pacer - who plays for the CSK - would be hoping to forget his performance at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (September 22) as he leaked fifty-plus runs from his quota of four overs. Ngidi conceded 30 runs in his final over as Rajasthan Royals' pacer Jofra Archer took him to the cleaners.

Prior to his final over, Ngidi had conceded 36 runs and picked up a wicket but he was welcomed by Archer with two maximums on the first two deliveries. Pressure mounted on the bowler and he was hit for another biggie from the English cricketer on the third delivery.

As if adding salt to the injury, the Protea pacer had over-stepped and the umpire signalled a No-Ball and awarded a free-hit to the batsman. Archer capitalised on the opportunity and hammered another towering six on the free-hit delivery. Ngidi once again overstepped on the free-hit ball and Archer got another free-hit which he converted into fourth six of the over.

Ngidi, thus, leaked 27 runs from his first two legal deliveries. The bowler, however, made a comeback as he leaked three runs on the next three deliveries but that exploit from Archer propelled Rajasthan Royals to a mammoth total. Ngidi ended with forgettable figures of 56 for 1 from his quota of four overs. What was more surprising that the bowler didn't attempt a single yorker in that over.

Game recognizes game. 🙌 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 22, 2020

Earlier, the fifties from Sanju Samson and skipper Steve Smith helped the Royals lay the foundation for a high-scoring game. Samson scored a fiery 32-ball 74 and his incredible knock was laced with nine sixes and a boundary. While Smith amassed 69 off 47 deliveries and hit four sixes and as many boundaries.